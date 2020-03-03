Czech Republic Confirms Fourth Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The fourth case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered on Monday evening in the Czech Republic, a hospital spokesman told reporters.

A 53-year-old woman who returned from northern Italy was hospitalized in Usti nad Labem, he said.

On Sunday, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech reported that the first three coronavirus cases had been registered in the Czech Republic.

"A woman hospitalized today, whose tests confirmed coronavirus, was vacationing in northern Italy and was staying in the same hotel as a man from our city hospitalized the day before. She returned from a resort on Friday, she had high fever and chills. This woman is now in the infectious diseases department of our hospital," the spokesman said.