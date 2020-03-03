UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic Confirms Fourth Case Of Novel Coronavirus Disease

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Czech Republic Confirms Fourth Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The fourth case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered on Monday evening in the Czech Republic, a hospital spokesman told reporters.

A 53-year-old woman who returned from northern Italy was hospitalized in Usti nad Labem, he said.

On Sunday, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech reported that the first three coronavirus cases had been registered in the Czech Republic.

"A woman hospitalized today, whose tests confirmed coronavirus, was vacationing in northern Italy and was staying in the same hotel as a man from our city hospitalized the day before. She returned from a resort on Friday, she had high fever and chills. This woman is now in the infectious diseases department of our hospital," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Hotel Man Same Italy Czech Republic Namibian Dollar Women Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

9 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

9 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.