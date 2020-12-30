UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Confirms New Daily Record of 16,329 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

The Czech Republic has confirmed 16,329 new coronavirus disease cases, hitting a new single-day record, the health ministry said Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Czech Republic has confirmed 16,329 new coronavirus disease cases, hitting a new single-day record, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Last Sunday, the country started its vaccine rollout, with Prime Minister Andrej Babis being the first to get inoculated.

On Tuesday, the republic received its second shipment of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"We have registered the largest number of new coronavirus patients for the entire duration of the pandemic following Tuesday, 16,329 people," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 48.5 percent of all new COVID-19 tests came back positive, which is also a new record.

The Czech Republic has confirmed a total of 701,622 patients, including 11,429 fatalities.

