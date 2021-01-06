UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Confirms New Daily Record of 17,278 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

The Czech Republic has confirmed 17,278 new coronavirus disease cases, hitting a new single-day record, the health ministry said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Czech Republic has confirmed 17,278 new coronavirus disease cases, hitting a new single-day record, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous record spike in COVID-19 cases in the republic was reported on December 30, with 16,939 new infections having been registered.

"Over the past 24 hours, the republic has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 patients for the entire period of the pandemic - 17,278 people that is 339 people more, compared to the previous record number of December 30, 2020," the ministry said, adding that the capital of Prague had also hit a daily record of 2,034 new infections.

The ministry noted that there were 126,348 COVID-19 patients in the republic, with 7,001 having been hospitalized.

The Czech Republic has confirmed over 776,900 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The recent spike in coronavirus infections made the country's government extend the state of emergency until January 22.

