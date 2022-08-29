UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Convenes EU Energy Ministers Extraordinary Meeting On September 9 - Sikela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The Czech Republic is convening an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on September 9 to address the issue of soaring energy prices at the bloc's level, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Czech Republic is convening an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on September 9 to address the issue of soaring energy prices at the bloc's level, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Monday.

"After a weekend full of negotiations, I can announce that I am convening an extraordinary meeting of the Energy Council. We will meet in Brussels on the 9th September. We must fix the energy market. Solution on the EU level is by far the best we have," Sikela tweeted.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in turn, said he had already spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the issue of skyrocketing energy prices and provision of assistance to the European nationals and enterprises.

"High energy prices are a Europe-wide problem that we need to tackle at European level. I spoke this morning again with EC President @vonderleyen. Ahead of the EU Energy Council we want to find a way to help people and businesses that we can agree on with other European leaders," Fiala tweeted.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

