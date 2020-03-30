Czech Republic Could Extend Mandatory Self-Isolation Until April 8 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Czech government will consider extending mandatory self-isolation in the country on Monday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced in a tv address.

On March 15, the Czech government banned the free movement of people in the country, except if going to a grocery store or pharmacy, to work, or a medical institution. The measure was intended to last until March 24 and was later extended until April 1.

"The government will discuss the extension of the quarantine for one week, until April 8," Vojtech said on Sunday.

According to the health minister, there are over 2,770 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic; 16 people have died from COVID-19 and 11 have recovered.

Over 40,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Vojtech predicted that an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the Czech Republic could come after the Easter holidays, around April 13.

People in the Czech Republic are currently prohibited from being outside in groups of more than two people, with the exception of family members and funeral participants. People must keep a distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet) between each other in stores, various institutions and in the streets.