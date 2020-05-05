Czech Republic Deals Blow to Own History by Demolishing Marshal Konev Monument - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The demolition of the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev in Prague is a blow to the national history of the Czech Republic itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry suggested that the Czech Republic use dialogue mechanisms to ensure that Prague meets its obligations to protect memorial sites amid the situation with the removal of the monument to Konev. Moscow warned that Prague's refusal to use these mechanisms would worsen bilateral relations.

"What is being done is basically a blow, and they probably have not realized it yet. This is a blow, including to their own national history. Because Konev and the Red Army fought together with the Czechs in a brother-like spirit. And this memory being disturbed and these absolutely blasphemous actions have now certainly been written in the history of the Czech Republic itself.

Because their descendants, families and historians will never accept this decision," Maria Zakharova said during an appearance on YouTube channel Izolenta live.

She recalled that all WWII monuments and Soviet soldiers' graves are legally located in the Czech Republic, and the two countries have agreements that protect these memorials.

The monument to Konev was torn down on April 3 per decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. District Mayor Ondrej Kolar says the monument will be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case in light of public desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory. According to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the monument's demolition.