UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic Deals Blow To Own History By Demolishing Marshal Konev Monument - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Czech Republic Deals Blow to Own History by Demolishing Marshal Konev Monument - Moscow

The demolition of the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev in Prague is a blow to the national history of the Czech Republic itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The demolition of the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev in Prague is a blow to the national history of the Czech Republic itself, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry suggested that the Czech Republic use dialogue mechanisms to ensure that Prague meets its obligations to protect memorial sites amid the situation with the removal of the monument to Konev. Moscow warned that Prague's refusal to use these mechanisms would worsen bilateral relations.

"What is being done is basically a blow, and they probably have not realized it yet. This is a blow, including to their own national history. Because Konev and the Red Army fought together with the Czechs in a brother-like spirit. And this memory being disturbed and these absolutely blasphemous actions have now certainly been written in the history of the Czech Republic itself.

Because their descendants, families and historians will never accept this decision," Maria Zakharova said during an appearance on YouTube channel Izolenta live.

She recalled that all WWII monuments and Soviet soldiers' graves are legally located in the Czech Republic, and the two countries have agreements that protect these memorials.

The monument to Konev was torn down on April 3 per decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. District Mayor Ondrej Kolar says the monument will be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case in light of public desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory. According to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the monument's demolition.

Related Topics

Century Army Moscow Russia Prague Kolar Czech Republic April Criminals YouTube All

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

13 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

13 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

13 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

13 minutes ago

FBR Peshawar intensifies action against illegal ci ..

1 minute ago

Rs 1.8 bln disbursed among 150,000 deservings in M ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.