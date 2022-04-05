UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Delivers IFVs, Tanks To Ukraine - Parliamentary Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Czech Republic Delivers IFVs, Tanks to Ukraine - Parliamentary Committee

The Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and T-72 tanks, Chair of Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs Ondrej Benesik said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and T-72 tanks, Chair of Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs Ondrej Benesik said on Tuesday.

"Deliveries of Czech IFVs and T-72 tanks were reported. Minister of Defense Jana Cernochova deserves high praise, this is what the hard fighting Ukrainian army really needs right now. I believe we can go on with these deliveries," Benesik said on his social media profile.

According to Czech tv, unmodernized Soviet-era T-72s tanks and older versions of IFVs sent to Ukraine were a gift from the Czech side, which the allies agreed on within the NATO framework. The Czech army had about 90 of these tanks in storage, with another 30 modernized versions of the same model in action.�

Czech Minister of Defense Jana Cernochova did not confirm the delivery of combat vehicles, but noted that the Czech Republic sends "vital" military equipment to Ukraine.

"Curiosity is natural to man, and I understand those who want to find out what we are supplying to Ukraine.

I'm sorry, I can't tell you any more than that... Believe me, we're sending vital military materiel to our Ukrainian friends. And we will continue to do so," the official said on a social network.

In turn, Czech Defense Ministry spokesman Marek Vala told reporters that the ministry had already provided assistance to the Ukrainian army worth nearly one billion crowns (about $45 million).

T-72 tanks and IFVs used to be produced under Soviet license in the defense facilities of Czechoslovakia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

