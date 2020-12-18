Czech Republic Expands Emergency Due to COVID-19 Until Jan. 22, Closes Restaurants, Hotels

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Czech government has extended the emergency regime due to COVID-19 until January 22, 2021, and closed catering establishments, hotels and other places of public gatherings, due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country.

On December 3, Czech food services and hotels were allowed to reopen since the country's daily infection rate dropped. However, the republic started to register over 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases since December 9, and the government decided to reimpose some anti-coronavirus restrictions.

The government has also imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.. Group gatherings of more than 6 people, both indoors and outdoors, are prohibited, as well as drinking alcoholic beverages in public places.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other catering establishments are closed, however, grocery stores remain open.

On Monday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that enterprises that were forced to stop their activities due to the coronavirus epidemic would receive compensation.

The Czech Republic began conducting free and voluntary mass testing of citizens for the coronavirus earlier this week. To date, the country has confirmed 602,404 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of over 10,000, according to the World Health Organization.