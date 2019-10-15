Czech Republic halts military equipment export to Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

The Czech Republic has suspended export licenses for military equipment to Turkey, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said here on Monday

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Czech Republic has suspended export licenses for military equipment to Turkey, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said here on Monday.

"The Czech Republic immediately suspends the export licenses for military equipment to Turkey," Hamacek tweeted.

European Union foreign ministers earlier agreed in Luxembourg that their respective countries will coordinate a restriction of their arms exports to Turkey in reaction to Ankara's military operations in northern Syria.

Turkey launched military operations targeting the Kurdish forces in several parts of northeastern Syria last week.