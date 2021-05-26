UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Halts Reception Of Belavia Flights Starting Friday - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:03 PM

Czech Republic Halts Reception of Belavia Flights Starting Friday - Deputy Prime Minister

The Czech Republic will stop admitting planes that belong to Belarusian airline Belavia starting Friday and will have its planes avoid the Belarusian airspace in response to the Ryanair incident, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek, who is also in charge of the transport ministry, said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Czech Republic will stop admitting planes that belong to Belarusian airline Belavia starting Friday and will have its planes avoid the Belarusian airspace in response to the Ryanair incident, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek, who is also in charge of the transport ministry, said on Wednesday.

"The security council of the Czech Republic has decided that starting Friday the reception of the Belavia planes will be suspended, the last flight will be received on Wednesday.

Czech airlines' aircraft will avoid flying over the Belarusian territory, we have picked the Baltic countries as the new air route of the [flag carrier] Ceske aerolinie to Moscow," Havlicek said.

On Sunday, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat which later turned out false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Telegram channel Nexta, who was detained by the Belarusian law enforcement during the stopover.

More Stories From World

