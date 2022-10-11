Czech Republic Has No Plans to Close Its Diplomatic Missions in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Czech Republic does not plan to recall its diplomats from Ukraine and close its diplomatic missions in the country, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"We do not plan to close our diplomatic missions in Ukraine, our embassy in Kiev is working. We have taken all the necessary security measures. The embassy is guarded by a special team that coordinates its work with Ukrainian representatives. There are no plans to evacuate embassy personnel in connection with the events of Monday," Lipavsky told Ukrinform.

At the same time, he recalled that the Czech Foreign Ministry after February 24 recommended that all citizens of the republic leave the territory of Ukraine, adding that the recommendation remains in force.

In Ukraine, the Czech Republic, in addition to the embassy in Kiev, also has a consulate general in Lviv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Monday, said Moscow has made precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning. Putin called the recent blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a Ukrainian terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

In addition, according to Putin, Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and tried to blow up the TurkStream gas pipeline.