Czech Republic Has Nothing To Do With Organizing Protests In Belarus - Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:55 PM
Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday refuted allegations by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of Prague's involvement in protests in Belarus
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020)
Lukashenko said earlier in the day that the protests that began in Belarus late on Sunday after the presidential election was held in the country were managed from Poland, the UK and the Czech Republic.
"The Czech republic and its agencies have nothing to do with organizing protests in Belarus," Petricek told reporters.