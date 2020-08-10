UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Has Nothing To Do With Organizing Protests In Belarus - Foreign Minister

Mon 10th August 2020

Czech Republic Has Nothing to Do With Organizing Protests in Belarus - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday refuted allegations by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of Prague's involvement in protests in Belarus.

Lukashenko said earlier in the day that the protests that began in Belarus late on Sunday after the presidential election was held in the country were managed from Poland, the UK and the Czech Republic.

"The Czech republic and its agencies have nothing to do with organizing protests in Belarus," Petricek told reporters.

