Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Czech Republic Hits New Daily Record of 17,668 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Czech Republic has confirmed 17,668 new daily COVID-19 cases, hitting the second successive record, the health ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the republic reported its first record spike in coronavirus cases since December 30, with 17,278 new infections having been registered.

"Over the past 24 hours, the republic has registered a record increase in the number of new COVID-19 patients for the period of the pandemic - 17,668 people," the ministry said.

The ministry added there was a record number of 132,725 COVID-19 patients in the country and 7,143 people were hospitalized, including 1,061 patients in critical condition.

The Czech health ministry has confirmed over 794,700 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The recent spike in coronavirus infections made the country's government extend the state of emergency until January 22. To contain the virus, the republic imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., limited public gatherings to six people, closed hotels and food services, except for essential shops.

