Czech Republic Imposes Partial Lockdown To Fight Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:48 PM

Czech Republic imposes partial lockdown to fight virus

The Czech government said Wednesday it would curb movement and close shops and services to battle a huge spike in Covid-19 cases

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Wednesday it would curb movement and close shops and services to battle a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

"The government will curb movement and contacts with other people...

with the exception of trips to work, shopping and trips to the doctor," Health Minister Roman Prymula told reporters.

He added the government would also close all retail outlets except food shops, drugstores and pharmacies from Thursday morning until November 3.

More Stories From World

