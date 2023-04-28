UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Intends To Launch Arms Production In Ukraine In Future - President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Prague will provide Kiev with technologies for the arms production, and in the future will launch its partial or full production in Ukraine, Czech counterpart Petr Pavel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Prague will provide Kiev with technologies for the arms production, and in the future will launch its partial or full production in Ukraine, Czech counterpart Petr Pavel said on Friday.

"We are talking not only about the exchange of technologies, but also the transfer of production so that it can be fully or partially carried out in Ukraine," Pavel said during a press conference in Kiev.

