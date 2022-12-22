UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Introduces Selective Checks On Border With Slovakia - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Czech Republic cancels border controls on the border with Slovakia and proceeds to selective checks of those wishing to enter the country from December 27 in order to stop illegal migration, Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Wednesday.

"The regime of temporary border control on the border with Slovakia was introduced by decision of our government on September 29 in order to combat the growing illegal migration. During this time, about 2.5 million people were checked, almost 9,300 third-country nationals were detained, who tried to illegally enter the Czech Republic and further move to the countries of Western Europe.

Also, 134 smugglers were detained who were involved in transporting people across the borders. The results of the regime were successful, so from December 27 we are moving from total checks to selective ones," Rakusan said.

According to him, the number of police officers, customs officers, and military personnel who helped them has also been halved. In particular, 40 servicemen and 20 customs officers will serve at the border, Rakusan added.

