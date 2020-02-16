Czech Republic Invites Pompeo to Visit Country to Mark 75th Anniversary of Liberation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The Czech Republic has invited US State Secretary Mike Pompeo to visit the country in early May on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the republic from Nazi Germany by US troops, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Saturday.

According to Petricek, Pompeo has already received the invitation from Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Prague is now waiting for the confirmation from Washington.

"Last year we sought to carry out the visit of Mr. Pompeo. I hope it will happen this year. We have a number of bilateral issues for discussion ” from mutual trade to security cooperation ... We would like to use for the visit the upcoming major celebrations in the city of Pilsen [western Czech Republic], dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city by US troops," Petricek told the state television broadcaster in an interview.

Petricek noted that he had discussed this issue with Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that will end on Sunday.

Pilsen and the western part of the Czech Republic in general, liberated from Nazi Germany by US troops in early May 1945, hold annual celebrations to mark this event. This year, the city will be hosting celebrations during the first six days of the month.

The last US secretary of state to visit the Czech Republic was Hillary Clinton. In 2011, she attended the funeral of the president of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel.