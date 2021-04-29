Czech Republic Is Not Interested in Escalating Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

The Czech Republic is not interested in escalating relations with Russia, which have entered a difficult phase, it believes that relations may improve and become mutually beneficial, but this will certainly require mutual respect, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Czech Republic is not interested in escalating relations with Russia, which have entered a difficult phase, it believes that relations may improve and become mutually beneficial, but this will certainly require mutual respect, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

"We are not interested in escalating relations. Russia is an important European player and will remain such in the future. We have opposite interests in some areas. We in favor of a pragmatic settlement of our relations, but this is difficult. This requires both sides' [effort].

The Czech-Russian relations are entering a difficult phase. But I believe that this will be resolved and we will have mutually beneficial relations. However, this requires mutual respect," Kulhanek said in an interview with Slovakian newspaper Pravda.

"I take note of Russia's statements, most importantly the quite categorical statements of the foreign ministry. I am a realist. I expect us to negotiate some technical issues in the coming months, for example the operation of our embassy in Moscow and the Russian embassy in Prague, at least in some limited mode," the foreign minister continued.