Czech Republic Leadership Favors Use of Only EU-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines - Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) High-ranking officials of the Czech Republic on Tuesday spoke in favor of using only those coronavirus vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the presidential office said.

Earlier in the day, President Milos Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar and the lower house's Speaker Radek Vondracek held a meeting at the presidential residence at the Prague Castle, discussing the matter.

"The main condition for the public trust [in the fight against COVID-19] is providing the public with objective and clear information about the vaccines that are used, first and foremost regarding their safety and effectiveness, based on scientifically reviewed, objective and sound data.

The republic's top officials stress that the authorization process by the European Commission, based on EMA recommendations, meets all these demands and has led to the approval of three types of vaccine," the office said in a statement.

Previously, Zeman said that he was not averse to follow Hungary's lead and acquire Russia's Sputnik V vaccine without waiting for the EU regulator to approve it. This month, Babis visited Hungary and Serbia to learn about their experience in purchasing and using the Russian vaccine.

At the same time, many Czech politicians spoke in favor of purchasing the vaccine only after it is approved by the EMA.