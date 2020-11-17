Czech Republic Limits Number of Customers in Stores As Part of COVID-19 Response -Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Czech government decided on Monday, as a new measure in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, to limit the number of customers in stores from Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters.

"The government, at the suggestion of the Health Ministry, decided from Wednesday, November 18, to limit the number of customers simultaneously in stores calculated as 15 square meters of retail space per person, while store employees are not taken into account. A similar measure for regulating buyers is already in place in Slovakia, where it has proven successful," Havlicek said.

Only stores selling food and household goods, as well as pharmacies, have continued to operate in the republic within the framework of the emergency situation regime in force over coronavirus since October 5.

In connection with tightening control over the number of buyers, the government simultaneously extended the work of stores from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., citizens are prohibited from going outside, except in emergency cases.

The Czech Republic registered on Monday 2,004 new coronavirus cases. A total of 127,732 people are currently sick in the country, of whom 6,592 are in hospitals. For the entire period of the pandemic, 462,100 people contracted the virus, 328,000 recovered, 6,370 people died, including, according to preliminary data, 162 people - on Monday. The majority of those who died were people around the age of 80.