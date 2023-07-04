Open Menu

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes Of Harvested Grain In 2023 - Agricultural Association

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural Association

The Czech Republic may lose up to 1 million tonnes of harvest this year because of the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain, which affects the country's trade, and a lack of storage facilities, a representative of the Czech Agricultural Association, Vladimir Pycha, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Czech Republic may lose up to 1 million tonnes of harvest this year because of the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain, which affects the country's trade, and a lack of storage facilities, a representative of the Czech Agricultural Association, Vladimir Pycha, said on Tuesday.

"This year, farmers will not have free space for a part of the harvest. Our estimates stand at about almost a million tonnes of grain. There are about two million more tonnes in storage facilities from last year's harvest that had not been sold," Pycha was quoted as saying by the Czech news Agency.

The Czech Statistical Office data showed that the prices on plant crops in the republic had dropped by 24.4% from 8,325 korunas ($382) to 5,767 korunas per 1 tonne of grain year-on-year, according to the report.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.

Related Topics

Import Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Hungary March April May June From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

22 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

22 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

22 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

26 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

22 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

1 minute ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Ove ..

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - ..

1 minute ago
 UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education ..

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

1 minute ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World