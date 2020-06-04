UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic May Open Borders For Citizens Of Austria, Germany, Hungary On Friday -Babis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Austria, Germany, Hungary on Friday -Babis

The Czech government may decide, at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, to relax border restrictions and allow citizens of Austria, Germany and Hungary to enter the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Czech government may decide, at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, to relax border restrictions and allow citizens of Austria, Germany and Hungary to enter the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic restricted entry for foreigners in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"An extraordinary meeting of the government will start on Friday at 07:00 [05:00 GMT], at the session we want to decide on the removal of all restrictions on movement across the borders with Germany and Austria, and the same applies to Hungary," Babis told reporters.

The border with Slovakia has been open since Wednesday. Prague plans to allow travel from most European Union member states starting June 15.

Other European countries are also planning to relax border controls for EU members on June 15, including Germany. Moreover, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made his first official visit abroad on Thursday as he traveled to the Netherlands to meet his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok. Maas and Blok talked about reopening borders and ensuring safety for tourists amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German European Union Visit Germany Prague Same Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Netherlands Hungary May June Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Ombudsman office takes notice on application of Pa ..

2 minutes ago

ICT police strictly implementing govt SOPs in all ..

2 minutes ago

Spain May Keep Land Borders Shut Even After State ..

2 minutes ago

Several Coastal Houses in Northern Norway Swept In ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.