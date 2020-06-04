Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Austria, Germany, Hungary on Friday -Babis

The Czech government may decide, at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, to relax border restrictions and allow citizens of Austria, Germany and Hungary to enter the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Czech government may decide, at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, to relax border restrictions and allow citizens of Austria, Germany and Hungary to enter the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic restricted entry for foreigners in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"An extraordinary meeting of the government will start on Friday at 07:00 [05:00 GMT], at the session we want to decide on the removal of all restrictions on movement across the borders with Germany and Austria, and the same applies to Hungary," Babis told reporters.

The border with Slovakia has been open since Wednesday. Prague plans to allow travel from most European Union member states starting June 15.

Other European countries are also planning to relax border controls for EU members on June 15, including Germany. Moreover, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made his first official visit abroad on Thursday as he traveled to the Netherlands to meet his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok. Maas and Blok talked about reopening borders and ensuring safety for tourists amid the pandemic.