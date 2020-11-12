Czech Republic Overcomes COVID-19 Incidence Peak - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Czech Republic has overcome the peak of the increase in COVID-19 incidence, Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters.

"The peak of the increase in coronavirus incidence has been left behind, the indicators for new patients, although slowly, are declining.

But the number of hospitalized people will remain very high for some time, now there are 8,059 people in hospitals, of whom 1,191 are in serious condition," Blatny said.

According to the minister, 9,016 new patients were registered Tuesday, which is about 3,000 fewer than on the same day a week before. In total, there are currently 147,084 infected people, most of them have a mild form of the disease.