Open Menu

Czech Republic President Arrives In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Czech Republic President arrives in Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Czech Republic President Petr Pavel arrived in Jeddah on Thursday.

He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Governor Jeddah Makkah Czech Republic Saud Airport

Recent Stories

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

8 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

19 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

44 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

4 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World