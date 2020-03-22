Czech Republic Receives Plane-Load of Masks, Tests for COVID-19 From China - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Millions of masks and hundreds of thousands of protective suits and testing systems have been delivered to the Czech Republic from China as part of procured equipment for the country's medical staff to battle the spread of the coronavirus, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said.

According to the minister, an An-124 Ruslan aircraft landed in the Czech Republic overnight Sunday with a multi-ton cargo of medical equipment on board that included five million masks, two million respirators, 200,000 testing systems, 120,000 protective suits and 80,000 goggles.

"All delivered materials will be taken to the Interior Ministry's warehouse nearby from where they will be then distributed among medical institutions. The aircraft will head to Leipzig to change the crew, and then Ruslan will go to China again to get the next batch of medical supplies for the Czech Republic," Hamacek said.

He said masks and respirators would also be transported from China to the Czech Republic by the aircraft of China Eastern airlines.

The Czech Republic has so far conducted 13,704 COVID-19 tests of which 925 were positive, including of four people who have recovered.