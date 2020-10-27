Czech Republic Records Highest Rate of Positive Tests for COVID-19 in EU - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Approximately every third test for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic ” 31 percent of conducted tests ” comes back positive, marking the highest rate among the EU countries, the Czech Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past seven days, an average of 31 percent of all tests conducted came back positive, which is the highest rate in the EU. On Monday, another 10,273 people infected with the coronavirus were registered in the Czech Republic. The record high was registered on October 23 ” 15,252 new patients," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, the country's total tally has reached 268,370 cases, including 2,365 fatalities and 103,220 recoveries. As of Tuesday, 162,785 people have been infected with the virus, with 5,613 of them receiving treatment in hospitals.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the Czech authorities declared a state of emergency on October 5. Restrictive measures were further tightened, with the government introducing late on Monday a curfew that orders citizens to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (from 20:00 to 04:00 GMT) from October 28 to November 3. During the day, people may leave their homes to go to work, as well as visit relatives, or buy food and medicines.

Later on Tuesday, the government is expected to ask the country's parliament to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days. Lawmakers are expected to review the proposal on Friday.