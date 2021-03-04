UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic Refuses To Purchase India-Produced AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:29 AM

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Minister

The Czech Republic has received an offer to purchase one million doses of the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but turned the offer down as the manufacturer's license does not meet the European criteria, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Czech Republic has received an offer to purchase one million doses of the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but turned the offer down as the manufacturer's license does not meet the European criteria, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that the health ministry refused to purchase one million doses of the vaccine because of its high price.

"We have received from the UAE an offer from a go-between to make a purchase in India. The issue was with the license, which does not meet the European criteria. We must purchase vaccines in such a way that the people's safety is maintained," Blatny told journalists.

In the past week, the Czech Republic ranks first in the world in terms of the number of new coronavirus patients per 1 million population.

Related Topics

India World UAE Price Czech Republic From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

1 minute ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

22 minutes ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

1 minute ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

6 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Warns of 'Real War' Unfolding in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.