Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Czech Republic has received an offer to purchase one million doses of the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but turned the offer down as the manufacturer's license does not meet the European criteria, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that the health ministry refused to purchase one million doses of the vaccine because of its high price.

"We have received from the UAE an offer from a go-between to make a purchase in India. The issue was with the license, which does not meet the European criteria. We must purchase vaccines in such a way that the people's safety is maintained," Blatny told journalists.

In the past week, the Czech Republic ranks first in the world in terms of the number of new coronavirus patients per 1 million population.