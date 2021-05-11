UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Czech Republic Registers Highest Monthly Death Rate Since 1947 in March - Gov't

About 16,600 people died in the Czech Republic in March, marking the highest monthly number of deaths since 1947, the Czech Statistical Office said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) About 16,600 people died in the Czech Republic in March, marking the highest monthly number of deaths since 1947, the Czech Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

"In March 16,600 people died in the Czech Republic. It is the highest monthly rate since 1947. This surpassed the monthly average of the last five years by 61%.

There were 155 deaths per 100,000 people in March, while the monthly average for the last five years was 97," the office said.

The highest increase in deaths up to 77% was registered in the 60-79 age group. The mortality rates among people aged 85 and older increased by 23% in comparison with the last five years, while last November it rose by 80%.

The decrease in senior mortality could be the result of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in this age group, launched in the country in December.

The Czech Republic has so far registered over 1.65 million COVID-19 cases and 29,711 deaths.

