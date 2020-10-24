UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Czech Republic Registers Record 15,252 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Authorities

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Czech Republic has confirmed 15,252 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 238,300, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the authorities registered 14,151 new cases of COVID-19.

"At present, 144,701 people are infected [with the coronavirus] in the republic, 5,044 of them are in hospitals, including 751 in serious condition. The number of seriously ill patients increased by 40 percent over the past week," the statement said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 238,200 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, with 91,600 recoveries and 1,971 fatalities.

On October 5, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency across the country due to the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. Schools, bars and restaurants are closed. It is forbidden to appear on the streets without an urgent necessity and without a mask.

