Czech Republic Registers Record-Low Increase of 18 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Czech Republic has registered 18 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is a record-low increase, the Health Ministry said Sunday, updating the total to 7,755.

On Saturday, the country reported 55 new cases. On Friday, it was 103.

"Over the past 24 hours, only 18 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, and 15 others have recovered, with no [new] deaths registered. The increase in cases in the first half of the week has significantly receded by the weekend," the ministry said.

The country has 7,755 cumulative cases, including 4,049 active ones. A total of 3,461 patients have recovered.

The Czech Republic has conducted 253,800 tests since the start of the pandemic.