Open Menu

Czech Republic Reopens Damascus Embassy To Help US

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

The Czech Republic, whose embassy has represented the United States in Syria since 2012, has reopened its mission after closing it last month following the rebellion that toppled Bashar al-Assad

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Czech Republic, whose embassy has represented the United States in Syria since 2012, has reopened its mission after closing it last month following the rebellion that toppled Bashar al-Assad.

The Czech foreign ministry said Friday it had appointed career diplomat Vitezslav Pivonka to lead the embassy as the charge d'affaires.

Prague has represented the US and other Western countries in Syria after nations closed their embassies because of civil war.

"We restored the activities of our embassy over Christmas," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said late Thursday.

"The head of the section in charge of US affairs is back," he said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had recently called him to "make sure that we are going to continue" the service, he added.

Pivonka spent six years as the Czech ambassador to Moscow until he was recalled in May 2024.

He was in office during the 2021 expulsions of dozens of diplomats on both sides after Prague blamed Moscow of orchestrating ammunition depot blasts on Czech soil that killed two people in 2014.

Lipavsky said Prague, a staunch supporter of Israel in the middle East and of Ukraine battling a Russian invasion, is currently "tiptoeing" when it comes to the situation in Syria.

"The officials forming the new Syrian government are on different sanction lists over their past," Lipavsky said.

"But they are openly declaring they want to re-establish ties with the world and I think we should answer the call, for instance in order to get the Russians out of Syria," he added.

Russian troops, which intervened in Assad's favour during Syria's civil war in 2015, are still stationed in the country.

Related Topics

World Syria Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Prague Lead Czech Republic United States Middle East May 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

58 seconds ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

2 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

17 minutes ago
 Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

2 minutes ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

1 minute ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

1 minute ago
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

1 minute ago
 Operation to continue till complete eradication of ..

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* G ..

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by la ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..

47 minutes ago
 Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals on ..

Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World