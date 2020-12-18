Czech Republic reports 7,590 new COVID-19 cases

The Czech Republic reported 7,590 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking its total caseload to 610,006, the country's health ministry said Friday

PRAGUE(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic reported 7,590 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking its total caseload to 610,006, the country's health ministry said Friday.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 53 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 10,163.

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic has approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country until Dec. 23.