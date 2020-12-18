Czech Republic Reports 7,590 New COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:58 PM
The Czech Republic reported 7,590 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking its total caseload to 610,006, the country's health ministry said Friday
Meanwhile, the ministry reported 53 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 10,163.
The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic has approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country until Dec. 23.