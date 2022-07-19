Czech Republic Reports First Case of New COVID-19 Subvariant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The first case of the BA.2.76 subvariant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Czech Republic, the National Institute of Public Health (SZU) informs.

"The first case of infection with a new sub-variant of the coronavirus, BA.2.76, which is close to the sub-variant known as the centaurus, or the BA.2.75, and registered in a number of European countries, in particular in the UK and Germany, has been registered in the republic," SZU said in a Monday statement.

The institute warned that the new strains might be more resistant to the existing vaccines against COVID-19 and pointed to the rise of cases of new omicron subvariants in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Czech Republic has seen a rise in coronavirus cases over the last four weeks. In the past 24 hours, 327 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country and three new deaths were reported. Over 400 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Czech Republic.