Czech Republic Requests EU Court to Fine Poland for Continued Operation of Turow Mine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Czech Republic on Tuesday appealed to the European Court of Justice with a request to fine Poland 5 million Euros ($6 million) for each day it continues to operate the Turow mine located near their shared border.

"#ECJ : #CzechRepublic asks the Court to impose a daily ‚¬ 5 million penalty on #Poland for not having immediately ceased the #lignite mining activities in the #TurÃ³w #coal mine located on the Czech border #environment (C-121/21 R)," the court tweeted.

On May 21, the EU court ruled that mining at the Polish open-pit mine near Turow must stop immediately, following a complaint lodged by the Czech Republic. However, the Polish government refused to shut down the mine citing adverse economic impact and risks to the country's energy security.

The mine's license has been extended until 2044.

The Turow mine, responsible for up to 7% of Poland's energy production, is located close to the Czech and German border. Prague has argued that its operation has been draining water supplies in the nearby Czech territories and threatens the environment in the whole region. The European Commission warned that the mine's operation will damage Poland's green transition.

According to the Czech deputy foreign minister, Martin Smolek, Warsaw has until June 22 to express its intentions regarding possible penalties.

On Monday, Prague sent Warsaw a draft intergovernmental agreement on the Turow mine issue. Negotiations are expected to begin on Thursday.