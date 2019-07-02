UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Revokes Russia Flight Permits Due To Row Over Trans-Siberian Routes- Source

Czech aviation authorities have decided to revoke permits for Russian airlines' flights to the Czech Republic because they have failed to agree with Russian agencies on Czech Airlines' Prague-Seoul flights via Trans-Siberian routes, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday

Russia's major carrier Aeroflot suspended earlier in the day several flights from Moscow to Prague over the Czech authorities' decision. Russia's Ural Airlines has also suspended flights from Yekaterinburg and Moscow Region's Zhukovsky to the Czech Republic, while it has already resumed flights from Yekaterinburg.

Meanwhile, Russia's low-cost Aeroflot's subsidiary Pobeda has suspended flights from Moscow to Karlovy Vary.

"Czech aviation authorities have introduced a restriction for Russian airlines' flights because they have failed to reach agreement with Russian aviation authorities on conducting Czech Airlines' flights from Prague to Seoul via Trans-Siberian routes," the source said.

