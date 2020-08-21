UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic, Russia To Launch Consultations In Coming Weeks - Source

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Czech Republic and Russia will begin consultations for the normalization of relations in the coming weeks, a source among the Czech organizers of the consultations told Sputnik on Friday.

"Political consultations for the normalization on relations between the Czech Republic and Russia will begin in a few weeks," the source said.

The Czech Republic's focal point for the consultations is Rudolf Jindrak, the director of foreign affairs in the Czech presidential administration. Earlier this month, he told Sputnik that the consultations would first be held on the working level across specific issues and subject areas before being held at a higher level.

According to Jindrak, Russia's focal point for the consultations will be Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov.

Before the two diplomats are able to meet for talks in-person amid the coronavirus-related restrictions, the Czech Republic will be negotiating with Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeevsky.

The Russian-Czech relations suffered a blow after the Czech authorities dismantled a Prague-based monument to Marshal Ivan Konev of the Soviet Union, who led the liberation of Czechoslovakia from the Nazis during the Second World War.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has decried the dismantlement of the monument as yet another "cynical" manifestation of the Czech government's pursuit to revise the results of World War II.

