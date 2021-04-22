Czech Republic, Russia to Move to Parity in Diplomatic Missions' Staff Numbers - Prague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Czech Republic and Russia are moving to parity in the number of embassy staff, seven diplomats and 25 employees will work in them, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek said on Thursday.

According to Kulganek, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was also informed about that in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I spoke with the ambassador immediately after he visited the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia announced that it was reaching parity in terms of the number of employees in the embassies of both countries. How quickly this will happen is a subject of negotiations. Specifically, the parity in the embassies' staffing looks like this: seven diplomats and 25 administrative and technical workers," Kulganek said.

At the same time, the foreign minister stressed that the Czech Republic was not interested in "destroying relations with Russia."