Czech Republic, Slovakia to Jointly Purchase Tracked Combat Vehicles From Sweden - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The defense ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia have reached an agreement to jointly purchase CV90 tracked combat vehicles from Sweden, the Czech tv reports.

The agreement was signed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova and her Slovak counterpart Jaroslav Nad on Saturday at the Slovak International Air Fest (SIAF) event at the Kuchyna Airport in Malacky, in western Slovakia.

Cernochova said as quoted by Czech TV that the deal will not only be beneficial in terms of cost, but will also help the two countries cooperate on the production of parts and repair work.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have pledged to create brigades of heavy mechanized equipment with modern tanks and infantry fighting vehicles by 2026.