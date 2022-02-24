Czech Republic Suspends Issuance of Visas to Russians - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Czech Republic is suspending the issuance of visas to Russian citizens, except for humanitarian cases, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday.

"The government of the Czech Republic has decided to stop issuing visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, except for humanitarian cases," Fiala told reporters.

The prime minister also said that the government decided to close Russian consulates in Brno and Karlovy Vary.