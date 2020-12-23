UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Suspends Most Shops, Imposes Curfew - Health Ministry

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:50 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Czech Republic will shut down all shops except essential ones on December 27 and impose curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jan Blatny said Wednesday.

According to Blatny, only food stores, pharmacies and shops for essential goods will be open.

People's movement will be severely restricted ” they may gather in groups of no more than two.

