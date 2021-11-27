UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Testing Traveler From Namibia For Omicron Strain - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Czech Republic Testing Traveler From Namibia for Omicron Strain - Prime Minister

The central laboratory of the Czech Health Ministry is testing a woman who arrived from Namibia for the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The central laboratory of the Czech Health Ministry is testing a woman who arrived from Namibia for the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday.

"The woman who was tested for the new Omicron coronavirus strain, had been to Namibia, and returned to the Czech Republic through the South African Republic and Dubai.

We are waiting for her test results. She is in isolation now, and all her contacts are being checked," Babis tweeted.

The woman had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and her condition is deemed as normal, Babis said.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it potentially may be more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO dubbed the variant Omicron, which is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Czech Republic Namibia May Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial ..

Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial

1 second ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

2 seconds ago
 Holding of NSW aims to cope internal, external cha ..

Holding of NSW aims to cope internal, external challenges: Governor

4 seconds ago
 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court T ..

5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis: Aqeel, Sarah lift title ..

5 seconds ago
 Swati expresses grief over martyrdom of two securi ..

Swati expresses grief over martyrdom of two security personnel in Waziristan

7 seconds ago
 Super Polo League: Honda Chenab Colts, Guard Group ..

Super Polo League: Honda Chenab Colts, Guard Group Kings, Zacky Farms record win ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.