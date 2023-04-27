UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic To Allocate $1Mln For Training Of Ukrainian Transport Pilots - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Czech Republic has approved the allocation of 22 million korunas ($1 million) to train 20-25 transport aviation pilots from Ukraine, who are currently unable to conduct training flights at home, Czech media reported on Wednesday, citing the foreign ministry.

The pilots, in particular, will include students of the National Aviation University in Kiev, Czech Radio reported. Funds for the training will be allocated from the program of humanitarian, stabilization, reconstruction and economic assistance to Ukraine, which was approved by the Czech government in 2022, according to the report.

The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, the education ministry, the foreign ministry, as well as the Czech Technical University in Prague, will participate in the project, the public radio added.

In October 2022, Prague approved the program of humanitarian, stabilization, reconstruction and economic assistance to Ukraine in 2023-2025 amounting to about $20 million annually, which is aimed at facilitating its recovery after hostilities, providing aid to internally displaced persons, demining territories and repairing of critical infrastructure.

