Czech Republic to Allow Shops, Restaurants to Open in Late April - Interior Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Czech Republic could gradually open shops, service outlets and restaurants' verandas in late April due to improvements in epidemiological situation, Jan Hamacek, the Czech first deputy prime minister and interior minister, said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the government will not prolong the state of emergency that will end on April 11 as well as the curfew and ban on citizen's movement within the country's regions.

"Anti-epidemiologic measures yield result, the situation with COVID-19 is gradually getting better.

If everything is well, shops, services, restaurants' street verandas could be opened at the end of April. The health ministry will prepare a schedule," Hamacek told reporters.

According to the minister, the government will undertake further measures against COVID-19 in accordance with the law on the pandemic, recently adopted by the parliament.

The Czech Republic has so far registered more than 1.55 million COVID-19 cases with 27,057 related fatalities.