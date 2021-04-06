UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic To Allow Shops, Restaurants To Open In Late April - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:12 PM

Czech Republic to Allow Shops, Restaurants to Open in Late April - Interior Minister

The Czech Republic could gradually open shops, service outlets and restaurants' verandas in late April due to improvements in epidemiological situation, Jan Hamacek, the Czech first deputy prime minister and interior minister, said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Czech Republic could gradually open shops, service outlets and restaurants' verandas in late April due to improvements in epidemiological situation, Jan Hamacek, the Czech first deputy prime minister and interior minister, said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the government will not prolong the state of emergency that will end on April 11 as well as the curfew and ban on citizen's movement within the country's regions.

"Anti-epidemiologic measures yield result, the situation with COVID-19 is gradually getting better.

If everything is well, shops, services, restaurants' street verandas could be opened at the end of April. The health ministry will prepare a schedule," Hamacek told reporters.

According to the minister, the government will undertake further measures against COVID-19 in accordance with the law on the pandemic, recently adopted by the parliament.

The Czech Republic has so far registered more than 1.55 million COVID-19 cases with 27,057 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Czech Republic April Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

1 minute ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 3,152 registered citizens given 1st ..

2 minutes ago

World's Billionaires Got 60% Richer in Pandemic Ye ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.