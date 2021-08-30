Czech Republic to Begin Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots Starting September 20

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Czech Republic will launch mass revaccination with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose on September 20, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday, adding that the first to receive the booster shot would be elderly and high-risk groups.

"People over the age of 65, as well as patients of medical institutions, who have previously received two doses of vaccines against coronavirus, will receive, starting September 10, an SMS that from September 20 they can go get a third shot.

Of course, this is voluntary but very important in order for us to defeat the coronavirus," Babis said in a video posted on Facebook.

The prime minister added that the COVID-19 situation in the country had all-in-all improved.

There are now 2,091 COVID-19 patients registered in the Czech Republic, 57 of whom are hospitalized. A total of 5.4 million people of the 10-million Czech population received both doses of the vaccine. The death toll stands at 30,400.