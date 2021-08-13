Czech Republic to Continue Deportations to Afghanistan - Interior Minister

The Czech Republic will continue deporting failed Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Czech Republic will continue deporting failed Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday.

"The Czech Republic treats each application for residence individually and carefully examines reasons for granting or rejecting it.

There will be no blanket conditions," he told reporters.

Hamacek was replying to a question about hether Prague would follow several other EU member states in suspending repatriations to Afghanistan due to the security situation there.

Renata Grecmanova, a spokeswoman for the central European nation's Foreigner Police, said on Friday that 34 Afghans were being hosted at Czech migrant processing centers.