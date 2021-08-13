UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic To Continue Deportations To Afghanistan - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

Czech Republic to Continue Deportations to Afghanistan - Interior Minister

The Czech Republic will continue deporting failed Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Czech Republic will continue deporting failed Afghan asylum seekers to their home country, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday.

"The Czech Republic treats each application for residence individually and carefully examines reasons for granting or rejecting it.

There will be no blanket conditions," he told reporters.

Hamacek was replying to a question about hether Prague would follow several other EU member states in suspending repatriations to Afghanistan due to the security situation there.

Renata Grecmanova, a spokeswoman for the central European nation's Foreigner Police, said on Friday that 34 Afghans were being hosted at Czech migrant processing centers.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Interior Minister Prague Czech Republic

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area i ..

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area in RYK from dacoits

2 minutes ago
 Governor's message on Independence Day

Governor's message on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

2 minutes ago
 Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates s ..

Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates staff

2 minutes ago
 Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Invol ..

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Indep ..

Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Independence Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.