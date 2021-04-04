UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic To End COVID-19 State Of Emergency On April 11 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Czech Republic to End COVID-19 State of Emergency on April 11 - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The coronavirus state of emergency currently imposed in the Czech Republic will end on April 11 as the government no longer intends to ask the parliament to extend it, Prime Minister Andrei Babis told reporters on Sunday.

"The state of emergency ends next Sunday, April 11.

The Cabinet of Ministers does not intend to extend it anymore. The curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and the ban on movement of citizens between the regions of the country will end on the same day," the official said.

At the moment, only grocery stores, shops selling most essential goods, and pharmacies are open in the country. Leading industrial enterprises and firms also work, and all employees have to test themselves for COVID-19 twice a week.

