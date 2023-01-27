Czech Republic to Hold Runoff of Presidential Election From January 27-28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Czech Republic will hold the runoff of the presidential election from January 27-28.

Petr Pavel, retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, and ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be on the ballot after receiving 35.

4% and 34.99% of the votes, respectively, in the first round.

The latest opinion polls have showed that Pavel is favored to win the runoff and replace incumbent leader Milos Zeman.