Czech Republic to Launch Ample Strike Military Drills on August 29 - Defense Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The ninth military exercises Ample Strike 2022 will be held in the Czech Republic from August 29 to September 16, the Czech defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Nearly 900 troops from seven countries will take part in the Ample Strike 2022 exercises. They will be held in the area of the Namest nad Oslavou, Caslav and Kbely airfields, as well as in the military zones of Boletice, Libava and in the area of the Ceske Budejovice city. The purpose of the exercises is to work out the interaction of aircraft and ground forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from Czech servicemen, their colleagues from the US, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia and Estonia will take part in the drills.

The Czech air force will be represented by Mi-35/24 helicopters, L-159 attack aircraft and CASA C-295 transport aircraft. Germany will exhibit Panavia Tornado and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, while the US will engage KC-135, An-64 and F-16 aircraft.