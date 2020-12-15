Czech Republic to Receive First Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Late December - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The first 9,700 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by US Pfizer and the German BioNTech, might arrive to the Czech Republic on December 28, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Tuesday.

"There is information that the European Medicines Agency intends to approve the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on December 21, and in about 3-4 working days, it will be available to us. Taking holidays into account, we can conclude that on December 28 the first 9,750 doses might already arrive in the Czech Republic," Blatny said.

Blatny said that according to the vaccination plan, the first to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 would be chronically ill patients, people over 65, and health workers who directly work with COVID-19 patients.

According to the minister, it is planned to vaccinate about 1.1 million people in the first quarter of 2021, adding that in general, the procedure will stretch over the entire 2021.

The country has reached agreements with several vaccine producers ” AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sanofi ” under which, it will be able to procure vaccines' doses for up to 16 million people, which is more than the Czech population.

To date, the Czech Republic has confirmed 581,079 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 9,609, according to the World Health Organization.