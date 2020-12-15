UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic To Receive First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Late December - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Czech Republic to Receive First Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Late December - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The first 9,700 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by US Pfizer and the German BioNTech, might arrive to the Czech Republic on December 28, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Tuesday.

"There is information that the European Medicines Agency intends to approve the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on December 21, and in about 3-4 working days, it will be available to us. Taking holidays into account, we can conclude that on December 28 the first 9,750 doses might already arrive in the Czech Republic," Blatny said.

Blatny said that according to the vaccination plan, the first to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 would be chronically ill patients, people over 65, and health workers who directly work with COVID-19 patients.

According to the minister, it is planned to vaccinate about 1.1 million people in the first quarter of 2021, adding that in general, the procedure will stretch over the entire 2021.

The country has reached agreements with several vaccine producers ” AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sanofi ” under which, it will be able to procure vaccines' doses for up to 16 million people, which is more than the Czech population.

To date, the Czech Republic has confirmed 581,079 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 9,609, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Holidays German Czech Republic December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawazâ€™s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings D ..

29 minutes ago

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

31 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden on Winning ..

31 minutes ago

NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of ..

31 minutes ago

All Russia's Regions Started Vaccination Against C ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.