Czech Republic to Replace Russian Nuclear Fuel With US Supplies at Dukovany NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Czech Republic will replace Russian nuclear fuel used at the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) with the one produced and supplied by US company Westinghouse starting from 2024, following a similar decision with regard to the Temelin NPP, Ladislav Kriz, a spokesman for the Czech energy company CEZ, said on Wednesday.

"The American company Westinghouse with a production plant in Sweden will also supply nuclear fuel for the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant from 2024. Currently, only the Russian (nuclear fuel) company TVEL was the only one in the world producing fuel for that type of reactors and supplying it to Dukovan. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year, CEZ immediately started negotiations to find a new fuel supplier for security reasons.

Westinghouse accelerated the development and the contract signed today is the result," the spokesman said in a statement.

In May 2022, CEZ also found new suppliers of nuclear fuel for the Temelin NPP, with Westinghouse and France's Framatome committing to deliver fuel to the plant instead of Russia's TVEL from 2024.

Westinghouse is one of the bidders for building a new nuclear unit of the Dukovany NPP, with France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP also applying for the project. The new unit is expected to be commissioned in 2036.

The Dukovany NPP was built by the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and has four active power units with a total capacity of 2,040 MW. The Temelin NPP was launched in 2002, and has two power units with Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors with a total capacity of 2,160 MW.